Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 11148599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

ZYME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zymeworks to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

