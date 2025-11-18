Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION Stake Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,927,000 after buying an additional 2,194,514 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 57.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,368,000 after acquiring an additional 778,861 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 168.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,209,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,819,000 after purchasing an additional 758,855 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,361,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 452,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 369,052 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 4.1%

ZION stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $130,544.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,033.63. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

