ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $1.7366 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 23.37%. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of ZIM opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.