Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for Pool Earnings

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2026 earnings at $11.44 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS.

POOL has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.86.

Shares of POOL opened at $237.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. Pool has a 1 year low of $237.25 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 136.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,458,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,885 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $113,617,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pool by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,825,000 after buying an additional 357,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1,301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after buying an additional 180,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

