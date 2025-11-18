Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

HTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hilltop Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:HTH opened at $32.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.91. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.36 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 127,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,889.44. The trade was a 8.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 870,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 32.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 192,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 3.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 711,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

