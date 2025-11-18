Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Textron

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textron in a research report issued on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.09. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.15.

Shares of TXT opened at $80.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 133.1% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 965,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 128.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,416,000 after acquiring an additional 626,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

