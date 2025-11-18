YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 55771395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.
YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, November 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF
YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
