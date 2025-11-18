YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 55771395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Get YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 193,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,108,000.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.