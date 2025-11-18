Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 235,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,206,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,265,000 after buying an additional 230,078 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 79,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of XEL opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

