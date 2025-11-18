Workiva (WK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Workiva (NYSE: WK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/10/2025 – Workiva had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2025 – Workiva was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/7/2025 – Workiva had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2025 – Workiva was given a new $98.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 11/6/2025 – Workiva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/6/2025 – Workiva had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2025 – Workiva had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 9/30/2025 – Workiva was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation.
- 9/30/2025 – Workiva had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2025 – Workiva had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
