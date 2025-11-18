Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,250 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,250 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,200 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,100 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,094.

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 1,043 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 968.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

