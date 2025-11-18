Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1,436.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $23.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

