What is William Blair’s Estimate for ANRO FY2025 Earnings?

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.31). The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Alto Neuroscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

ANRO opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a current ratio of 15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.81. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANRO. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 901,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 214,153 shares during the period.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

