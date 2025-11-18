Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,895,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,194 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $100,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

