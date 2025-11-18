Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.91 and traded as low as $28.74. Weyco Group shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 43,154 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Weyco Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Weyco Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $276.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyco Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 98,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 107.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group



Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Featured Stories

