Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,736,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,045,000 after buying an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 130.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,337,000 after buying an additional 2,842,822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,449,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $139,476,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 107.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $136,222,000 after buying an additional 1,742,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,265,422.23. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $28,557.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,682.50. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,565 shares of company stock worth $5,558,681 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $178.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. Analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.28%.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.74.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

