Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as high as C$3.06. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 287,818 shares.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 25.74. The stock has a market cap of C$587.98 million, a PE ratio of -145.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.10.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

