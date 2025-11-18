Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 58,372 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 58,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $57,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,592,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,219.78. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Luke Evnin sold 36,621 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $34,789.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Luke Evnin sold 39,560 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $36,790.80.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Luke Evnin sold 26,101 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $28,450.09.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Luke Evnin sold 35,818 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $40,832.52.

On Monday, November 10th, Luke Evnin sold 31,172 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $36,782.96.

On Friday, November 7th, Luke Evnin sold 43,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $48,784.50.

On Thursday, November 6th, Luke Evnin sold 34,947 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $42,285.87.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Luke Evnin sold 30,774 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $37,544.28.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Luke Evnin sold 90,164 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $110,000.08.

On Monday, November 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 60,369 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $77,876.01.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOWL traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 519,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,244. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000. MPM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HOWL. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HOWL

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.