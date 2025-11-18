Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 104.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 83,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 289,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 88,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

