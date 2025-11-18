Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chorus Aviation (CHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE: CHR) recently:

11/10/2025 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.25 to C$28.00.

11/10/2025 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

11/10/2025 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

11/3/2025 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

