Wedbush Has Negative Forecast for ATXS FY2025 Earnings

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astria Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.97). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATXS. Oppenheimer cut shares of Astria Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $717.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.21. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 10,311.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 1,079.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

