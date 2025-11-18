Wall Street Zen Upgrades Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) to “Hold”

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucky Strike Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Down 7.5%

LUCK stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.72. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $257.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Lev Ekster bought 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.95. Following the purchase, the president owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,282. This represents a 3.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,779 shares of company stock worth $64,272. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $23,774,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,143,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment by 291.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 306,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

