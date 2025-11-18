Wall Street Zen Upgrades Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) to “Hold”

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Crescent Biopharma Price Performance

CBIO opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.50. Crescent Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $44.77.

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Biopharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the third quarter worth $337,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Biopharma by 279.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 75,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $7,822,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $6,456,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Biopharma Company Profile

Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

