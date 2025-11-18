Wall Street Zen Downgrades Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) to Hold

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Atlanticus from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Atlanticus Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.14. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $495.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.64 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 24.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Atlanticus by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 455,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

