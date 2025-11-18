Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Chairman Michael Kirban Sells 5,102 Shares

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kirban sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $224,488.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,479,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,078,156. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Kirban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Michael Kirban sold 14,898 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $658,640.58.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Michael Kirban sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,371,000.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $830,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Michael Kirban sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,251,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $781,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Michael Kirban sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,174,800.00.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 22,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 12,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 5,376.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vita Coco from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on Vita Coco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

