Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Visa by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,631 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,240,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.3%

Visa stock opened at $325.64 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $593.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.