Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
