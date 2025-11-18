Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Viomi Technology Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $2.56 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $173.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

