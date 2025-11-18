Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and traded as low as $4.84. Vape shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 628,046 shares trading hands.

Vape Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Vape Company Profile

Vape Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in design, marketing, and distribution of ceramic vaporization products. Vape Holdings, Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

