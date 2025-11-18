Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $193.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $203.15.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.