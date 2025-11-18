Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

