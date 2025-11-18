Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,894 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 725,289 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 645,595.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 619,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,932,000 after buying an additional 619,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

VCSH opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2974 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.