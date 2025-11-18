Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 658,835.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,284,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,934,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,023,000 after buying an additional 40,532 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $292.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.11 and a 12 month high of $303.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.89.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $1.6262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 110.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

