Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC Holdings Decreased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 43,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $245.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.68 and its 200-day moving average is $231.29. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.32 and a one year high of $254.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.