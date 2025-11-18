Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stake Lowered by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,375,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

