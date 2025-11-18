Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:VLO opened at $178.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $183.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.18 and a 200 day moving average of $148.27.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $275,239,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.