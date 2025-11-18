Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vaalco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Vaalco Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaalco Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vaalco Energy Price Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Vaalco Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Vaalco Energy had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.26%.The business had revenue of $61.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaalco Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaalco Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Vaalco Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vaalco Energy by 259.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaalco Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vaalco Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,339,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Vaalco Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaalco Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vaalco Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

