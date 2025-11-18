V2X (NYSE:VVX) Major Shareholder American Industrial Partners C Sells 2,250,000 Shares of Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $123,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,250,055. This represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, September 11th, American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of V2X stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00.

VVX stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in V2X by 842.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after acquiring an additional 718,225 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of V2X by 206.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 890,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,701,000 after purchasing an additional 599,921 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of V2X by 5,323.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 553,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 543,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 727.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 410,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in V2X during the first quarter worth approximately $19,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

