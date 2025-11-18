Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,378,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after buying an additional 113,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.