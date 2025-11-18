Unity Software Inc. $U Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $208,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $232,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5,215.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $59,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,139,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,763,456.39. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $9,957,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,548,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,662,655.18. This trade represents a 13.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,440,899 shares of company stock worth $103,666,058. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Arete lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Down 0.2%

U stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 2.38. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.