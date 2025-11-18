UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on UiPath and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 451.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.09. UiPath has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 240,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $4,162,302.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 696,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,028,901.76. This represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $1,827,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,670 shares in the company, valued at $9,137,546.30. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,319,002 shares of company stock worth $34,094,875 over the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 52.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 120,490 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in UiPath by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

