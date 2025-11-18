UGI (UGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $1.5240 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.06. UGI has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UGI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional Trading of UGI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in UGI by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 15.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 9.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 785,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 115,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

