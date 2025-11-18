Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TKC opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 8.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 129,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

