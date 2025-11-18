TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Director John Mayer Sells 9,167 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) Director John Mayer sold 9,167 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $624,547.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,250,988.20. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 249.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

