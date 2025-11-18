TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Insider Sajal Srivastava Buys 46,700 Shares of Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) insider Sajal Srivastava acquired 46,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $279,733.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 764,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,671.48. This represents a 6.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sajal Srivastava also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sajal Srivastava bought 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 26,117 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $150,433.92.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sajal Srivastava purchased 48,800 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $330,376.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Sajal Srivastava acquired 54,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $362,880.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Sajal Srivastava bought 65,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $437,450.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 44,630 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $296,343.20.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 53,160 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $352,450.80.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Sajal Srivastava bought 27,988 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $181,362.24.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $242.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.47.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth $72,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 36.4% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 56,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

