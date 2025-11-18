Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.9818.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 57.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

