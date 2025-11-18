Trex (NYSE:TREX) CFO Prithvi Gandhi Acquires 15,000 Shares

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,794.88. This trade represents a 95.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trex Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:TREX opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $80.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,543,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,795,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,297,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,007,000 after buying an additional 4,163,014 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,191,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,233,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trex by 86.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after buying an additional 917,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Trex by 93.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,934,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,354,000 after acquiring an additional 932,247 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

