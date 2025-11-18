Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,128 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,696,000 after buying an additional 1,290,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.