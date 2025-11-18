Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.35 and traded as low as GBX 87.50. Titon shares last traded at GBX 89, with a volume of 505 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Friday, October 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TON
Titon Stock Performance
About Titon
Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.
Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Titon
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.