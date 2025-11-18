Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.35 and traded as low as GBX 87.50. Titon shares last traded at GBX 89, with a volume of 505 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

