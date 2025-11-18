TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB) Receives $23.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

TIMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TIM from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TIM in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TIM in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in TIM by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in TIM by 19.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TIM during the second quarter worth about $680,000.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 65.07%.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

