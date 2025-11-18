Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 7,655 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF $IUS

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 120,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUS opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $676.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $56.89.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.2136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

