Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 5,883 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in AT&T by 30,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AT&T by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

